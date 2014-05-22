The E-Journal of Psychotherapy Research Is Launched

Laurel, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- A non-profit organization founded in Geneva in March 2014, Psy-Res, Psychology and Psychotherapy Research Society has created an on-line journal for short precise papers. Now psychotherapists and academics representing different schools of psychotherapy, from all over the world, can interact and share views with their colleagues, associates and other practitioners.



The e-journal is designed for the sharing of original ideas and the selection of manuscripts will be done by peers on a double blind basis procedure.



The organization can be seen at psychotherapyjournal.org.



URL: http://psychotherapyjournal.org



The E-Journal of Psychotherapy Research is an open access online journal for psychotherapists, for the sharing of new tools in psychotherapy or new applications of existing theories. This means that the e-journal is open to everyone who wishes to contribute to it. Along with articles, there will also be a section that is dedicated to research projects.



The e-journal is published without advertisements to distract readers from the information offered. The success of the journal is based upon the contribution of the readers, who are invited to contribute as reviewers to evaluate, critique, and edit.



The e-journal was founded to be an international sharing of new tools among psychotherapists. This new publication has created easier access for psychotherapists to communicate across the globe. They can now inform others, advice with co-workers, and present information. The e-journal's first issue presents a compelling interview between the Editor Dr. Matteo Selvini. The topic covers news about the lines of research at the ‘Mara Selvini Palazzoli School’, a well-known Family Therapy Center. The interview deals with the intervention models being tested at the school; models that can be useful to therapists because they offer a different approach to conventional family therapy methods. His wish is that experimental research may, in the future, include studies that compare different models of psychotherapeutic intervention in the same pathology.



Due to some extensive or complex experiences during studies, the e-journal also welcomes papers in working progress. Such cases will be handled by an exchange between the author and the editor. For those who wish to discuss certain issues raised in the articles, contact can be easily made. It is possible to leave comments that can also be peer-reviewed. The E-Journal of Psychotherapy Research encourages those in the field to participate in this new publication.