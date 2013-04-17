Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The E-LAND Group: Retail Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

"The E-LAND Group: Retail - Company Profile & SWOT Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts,major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, key employees, company locations and subsidiaries as well as employee biographies.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "The E-LAND Group"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about "The E-LAND Group" for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, locations and subsidiaries.



Reasons To Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of "The E-LAND Group"

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors businesses better.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

The E-LAND Group (E-Land) is a fashion retail company, offering apparel and food products. It is one of the largest integrated fashion retail companies in Republic of Korea operating fashion outlets, department stores and hypermarkets. E-Land operates stores under the banners, NewCore, 2001 Outlets and Kim's Club Mart. It offers casual clothing, women clothing and children's wear through its subsidiaries including Global sports, Deco and Wish Shanghai. In addition, the company along with its subsidiaries E-Land World and E-Land Leisurvice manages hotels, restaurants, condominiums, e-businesses and construction businesses. Geographically, the company has operations across Republic of Korea, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Hong Kong, China, the US and the UK. E-Land is headquartered in Seoul, Republic of Korea.



Companies Mentioned



The E-LAND Group



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/102530/the-e-land-group-retail-company-profile-swot-and-financial-report.html