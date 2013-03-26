The E-Shopping Network Leading to a Major Change

Haryana, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2013 -- The jewelry industry has traditionally been a conservative one, when it comes to sales and the different platforms used. The reason cited for this conservative approach, is the size of the transactions involved. The large sums of money involved, has always limited the number of sale platforms involved, and consumers have preferred conventional buying options, which ensure security and a quality product. This conservative approach has sufficed the needs of the market for a long time, but fails to explore the real potential of the market. With internet reaching places, which are the hubs of potential customers, online shopping is bound to crawl its way into the seller strategies.



Constant efforts have been made, to make the internet, a better and a safer place for buying and selling. These efforts have started to pay off, with a number of e-shopping portals, proving their worth in the current scenario. The payment methods have evolved, and are pretty secure, when all standards are followed. These improved characteristics of the online shopping market, has given the industry a confidence boost, which is now transforming the retail strategies.



Organizations like Bello Jewels have launched comprehensive online shopping portals, giving the consumers an opportunity, to choose from a plethora of designs from the comfort of their homes. A terrific team of skilled and experienced craftsman works relentlessly to create innovative products, utilizing radical material options and designs. The portal of the organization is filled with links like ‘click to buy gems online’, which makes the buying a hassle free process. The links lead to a user-friendly buying portal, which allows the user to select a product, and pay thereafter, making for a fantastic experience.



Further details can be found on the URL www.bellojewelsonline.com



About BELLO JEWELS

BELLO JEWELS is a jewelry store, renowned for its wide range of products, and a huge online presence. The established center, based in Gurgaon, India, provides comprehensive coverage of USA, Canada and Australia. It combines the traditional craftsmanship associated with the Indian culture with modern elements, thus delivering a highly polished product.



Media Contact



Address: Shop No. 23, Ground Floor

MGF Mega City Mall (Next to Sahara Mall)

M.G. Road,Gurgaon, Haryana - 122 001 (India)

E-mail: info@bellojewelsonline.com



PHONE: 1-855-835-GEMS (4367) USA/CANADA toll free

+91 9555149149 INDIA toll free