"The Eastern European Tire Market 2011-2015" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "The Eastern European Tire Market 2011-2015" from Datamonitor, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2012 -- All of the Eastern European countries within this section witnessed large levels of pre-recessionary GDP output and will continue to demonstrate consistent growth. Eastern Europe is renowned for its harsh winters, and the usage of winter tires is compulsory in most countries in the region, with Poland, Slovakia, and Hungary being notable exceptions
Scope
- Achieve revenue growth by understanding the forecast sales performance of tires by country and adjusting business development plans accordingly.
- Uncover new distribution opportunities for your products by identifying which types of retailers are most successful in each country and why.
- Improve your product mix and hence revenues by gaining insight into what types of tire, winter or summer, are proving popular, by country and region.
- Decide which developing technologies will enhance your forward strategy by understanding the hot topics of today's tire industry.
- Develop new strategies to counteract the influx of budget tires into Europe by understanding where they are most popular and why.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Highlights
The varying economic natures of Eastern Europe make this area a potentially large investment opportunity for manufacturers. That said, the number of tires sold in countries such as Bulgaria and Romania continue to fall as consumers tend to seek out the cheapest possible tires.
Motorists tend to buy tires from specialists in Eastern Europe, as there is a distinct lack of awareness of the benefits of better quality tires. This gap in the market could provide an ideal opportunity for mid-range manufacturers
The vehicle parc in this area has been steadily increasing in recent years, meaning that demand for tires will continue to rise.
Reasons to Get this Report
- What events will have the largest impact on the European tire industry by 2015 and why?
- Which countries have the highest penetration by winter tires and how was this achieved?
- Which countries are most susceptible to the black market for tires?
- What are the consumer behaviors regarding retailer and tire brand selection, in the European tire market, by country?
- What are the market shares of the key distribution channels for tires, by country?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Transportation research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- The European Tire Market 2011-2015
- Hot Topics and Regional Trends in the European Tire Market
- The Northern European Tire Market 2011-2015
- The Western European Tire Market 2011-2015
- The Southern European Tire Market 2011-2015
- Leading Five Countries in the European Tire Market 2011-2015
- European Tire Industry Company Profiles, 2012
- The Future of Construction in Eastern Europe to 2015: Investments for Major International Events and Assistance for EU New Members to Drive Industry Growth
- Motor Vehicle Engines - Eastern Europe
- Industrial Construction in Eastern Europe to 2015: Market Databook