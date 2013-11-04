The "Eating Clean Is a Fraud" Debate Goes Under the Griller

Fresno, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- Few people question or see any downside to the concept of eating so-called "clean" foods for quick weight loss, better health and overall fitness. Many prominent celebrities and fitness experts promote the non-diet diet to millions of people around the world but now there is a wave of solid opposition and counter argument leveled against the marketing and validity of clean eating.



"I write and publish on the benefits of eating clean. My EatingCleanToday facebook page has over a thousand subscribers and my blog is packed with stuff" Emma says. "It was time for me to open my eyes and face up to the truth."



Her article Clean Eating As A Scam ruffles a few feathers along the way. The general idea behind “eating clean” makes a lot of sense for better nutrition and well-being but Madison sees too much fanaticism in what she calls "the church of clean eating" with rigid do's and don'ts that end up choking the joys of a healthy life-style.



Madison has not changed her views on what she believes is the good sense of eating frequent smaller meals throughout the day. She thinks it dampens the risk of being super hungry at meal time and then losing your ability to control the amount of food you eat.



Avoiding harmful ingredients and old but preserved foods is still a valuable approach that she continues to recommend. However, her investigation did open her eyes to a number of limitations and pitfalls that clean eaters should be aware of.



The idea that good food alone will solve all our problems is not something that Madison holds as being valid.



"Many people believe that eating clean will cure every problem in your body" she says. "I think that's a dangerous belief".



There are various minerals and that pregnant women and people suffering from certain diseases really need to keep themselves well balanced and "Just believing, won't be enough, in my opinion" she says. If you are trusting too much in your ideals of the concept, it's easy to lose the balance you must strike with your food intake, according to Madison.



Balanced meals ought to include fresh greens and other vegetables, fruit and grains that will provide you with lean proteins, natural unprocessed healthy carbs and healthy fats so you get the range of nutrients your body needs.



"Some people go on extreme diets that eliminate entire food groups like carbs and all fat. And sometimes they will eat one single food!" according to Emma. "How on earth can that be healthy?"



Still there is a strong debate over her viewpoints and you may or may not agree with what Emma Madison has to say about the controversy. However, you are bound to be enthused by having a few lids lifted.



To find out more about “eating clean” — what it is and what it isn't, visit EatingCleanToday.com and let your voice be heard in the comments over at facebook.com/EatingCleanToday.



About EatingCleanToday.com

EatingCleanToday, (http://EatingCleanToday.com), is part of the online mission of Emma Madison to spread the word of clean eating as life-style change to better health. Emma has written a succesful Kindle book which she backs with her active website and Facebook page that bring recipes and advice to help and support people succeed with eating clean.



Media Contact:

emma@eatingcleantoday.com

993 Todd Court

Fresno, CA 93721

http://EatingCleanToday.com