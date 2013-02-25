The EcoKids Textile Recycling Project Helps Schools Raise Money While Increasing Awareness About Recycling

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2013 -- For schools in need of money, there is a new fundraising tool on the horizon; the EcoKids Textile Recycling Project. EcoKids is a great way to raise children's awareness about recycling while helping schools pay for costly projects or extracurricular activities that keep kids safe and active within the community.



The project is operated through their website, where schools and other organisations can easily sign up. After registration, their professional representatives contact the Organisation to discuss the details of the program and provide the necessary materials, such as collection bags and promotional pamphlets.



The program accepts several different forms of textiles, including high-quality clothing, soft toys, shoes, handbags, linens, portable electronics, costume jewellery and bric-a-brac. Children are asked to bring these items from home to put into collection bags that will eventually be sent to children in Africa, Ukraine, Poland and Latvia. Items that aren't of sufficient quality are recycled into industrial cloths.



On the collection date, the program sends an EcoKids van to collect the items. Schools receive £600.00 for each tonne of textiles. The project provides a great opportunity to schools that are having trouble providing for children within their budgets.



The project has helped schools and charities across the United Kingdom raise over £380,000 since starting in 2010, and also provides a great medium to teach kids the importance of recycling. As a result of their success, the EcoKids has begun sponsoring football clubs like the Milton Boys Club, riding schools such as Throstle Nest RDA, and helping supporters to raise funds for charities such as CLIC Sargent. Their website provides several testimonials of schools that have had success fundraising through recycling textiles via the EcoKids program.



For more information about the EcoKids project, or to have your school/charity register to raise funds through the scheme, visit their website at www.ecokidsproject.co.uk.



