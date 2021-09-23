The Economic Benefits of Diversity in Sales and Trading

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2021 -- Of all the factors that are relevant to future profitability, environmental, social and governance are relatively new to the table. However, now asset and wealth managers are being encouraged to think beyond the performative elements of diversity and inclusion and see how it provides the foundation for a more sustainable business model. Diversity equals profitability - this is a message that has slowly begun to sink in across the landscape of sales and trading jobs in USA. Companies that rank in the top quartile for gender diversity, for example, are 25% more likely to achieve above-average profitability. Those that figure for ethnic and cultural diversity are 36% more likely to achieve industry-leading profitability. Businesses that feature in the bottom quartile for either or both are 27% less likely to achieve above-average profitability. So, there are clear economic benefits to investing in greater diversity and inclusion, even in a sector where this has not historically been made a priority.



Selby Jennings is a leading specialist recruiter to the banking and financial services sector, established in 2004. The firm is a go to for ambitious individuals focused on sales and trading jobs in USA and also offers a broad spectrum of other expertise across key fields such as hiring for risk management, corporate and investment banking, investment management, financial technology and legal and compliance. Selby Jennings helps make key connections between enterprises across the banking and financial services sector and the business-critical talent necessary for growth. The firm works with organizations of all types and sizes, from very well established traditional businesses through to disruptors and innovators in areas such as FinTech. With a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals to call on, and connections with hiring managers across the banking industry, the firm has streamlined the process of recruitment to provide a more efficient and productive experience.



Working across the USA, Selby Jennings has a presence in key locations including Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and San Francisco. The firm also has extensive international links both because it is part of a 1,000+ strong international workforce and due to being the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. Consultants at the firm are trained on a regular basis, not just to ensure that standards remain high but also to nurture confidence and develop specialist, extensive market insight. All work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies to ensure that expectations are always met - and exceeded. This remained the case even during the disruption of the pandemic, when the team was able to continue to provide support through more agile and virtual means.



"As many sectors have recovered from the uncertainty faced in 2020, hiring has accelerated rapidly over the course of 2021. The talent market is more competitive than ever, and we remain committed to helping clients solve one of the top business challenges: talent," commented Kieran Behan, Managing Director at Selby Jennings. He went on to say, "We're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About Selby Jennings

