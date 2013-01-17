The Edge Negotiation Group Brings on a New Partner

El Segundo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2013 -- The Edge Negotiation Group, specializing in business negotiations since it was founded in 2009, has just brought on a new partner, Gerald Harris. Consumer Goods and Retail executives both say they believe this is a match that will bring a lot of opportunity both for personal growth and business growth.



Harris first became acquainted with the Edge Negotiation team while attending a workshop in Toronto, Canada five years ago while he was the Director of Pricing Strategy and Vendor Development at Walmart. He had arranged for an 8-man team of merchandising VPs to attend the workshop, and as a result, they were able to generate an incremental $50.0m in profit for Walmart Canada within six months.



“I had a chance to get to know the program and know how well it works first hand,” Harris said. “I really believe in what this company does, and I am very much looking forward to the many opportunities I will have while working with the team at The Edge Negotiation Group.”



A team spokesperson at Edge Negotiation said they expect Harris to add immediate value to the business as he brings a new, strong background in consumer goods and retail to the team. For more information about The Edge Negotiation Group and their new partner Gerald Harris, visit their website at www.edgenegotiation.com.



About The Edge Negotiation Group

The Edge Negotiation Group, founded in 2009, helps clients to get as much profit and value out of every transaction they make, no matter what the circumstances surrounding the transaction. Their offices are in Los Angeles, Calgary and New York, and their clients are located all around North America. The talented staff specializes in business negotiations and hosts negotiation seminars and negotiation workshops to help educate sales procurement, merchandising, and business development professionals across all industries.