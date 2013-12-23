Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2013 -- With a $100,000 goal, exchange student and filmmaker hopeful, Michael Baptiste has launched a crowdfunding project on Indiegogo to support the production of his film “The eExchange Student.” The film will highlight the travels and experiences of a cross section of exchange students studying at major universities in the USA, Italy and China. To date Baptiste and his team have documented the travels of a first generation US college student to China as he endeavors to study Mandarin for several months. With the film Baptiste hopes to compare the differences and similarities between each student’s experience studying abroad and the countries in which they temporarily reside. To do so the film will amply take the perspective of the student and thereby intentionally motivate and inspire other like-minded individuals to study abroad.



Baptiste said of the film and its purpose, “Our hope is to create a shift in the way young people around the world see education. With that shift we hope kids will stop seeing it as a means to an end and see it instead as a way to enhance life experience. That way we can encourage and inspire more people to travel around the world and gain for themselves an education that has international influences. We believe that with this film we can start what will be ‘The Revolution Of Education’.”



About The eExchange Student Movie Project

The eExchange Student Movie Project is made up of a group of students focused on strengthening international relations by encouraging students to study abroad. The film will highlight various exchange students and the universities in which they study in the USA, Italy and China. The eExchange Student Movie Project hopes to create a shift in the way young people around the world view the exchange student program and thereby encourage them to gain an international education.



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About Smart Crowdfunding LLC

Smart Crowdfunding is a Florida based company providing marketing and promotional services, which are designed to help crowdfunding projects look better, gain better visibility and ultimately gain trust with potential campaign backers.



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