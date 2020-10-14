Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2020 -- Automotive Emergency Braking System: Introduction



Emergency braking system is a safety feature that is incorporated in several cars. The emergency braking system is a version of the anti-lock braking system (ABS), which increases braking pressure in case of an emergency.

The wheel speed sensor in an ABS, which comprises wheel speed sensors and microcontroller, senses the speed of the vehicle and transmits the information to the vehicle control unit. The vehicle control unit limits the pressure up to threshold limit and stops the vehicle without skidding. Increase in research and development activities and the demand for vehicle occupant safety systems has led to advancements in emergency braking system of vehicles.



Key drivers of automotive emergency braking system market



Vehicle technology has advanced rapidly in the last few years, particularly in relation to braking systems and sensing systems. Anti-lock braking system provides variety of braking system which avoids vehicle skid. Microcontroller send the signal to all speed sensors and speed sensors limits the braking pressure. Electronic brake force distribution (EBD), brake assist, electronic stability control (ESC).



Emergency braking system consist of Emergency signal system (ESS), this system warns the vehicle that other vehicle is braking hard. This signal helps driver to avoid from collision. Electronic stability program analyze the vehicle skid, supports Anti-lock brake system. Anti-lock brake system is programmed in such a way that the wheel speed sensor detects the speed and controller control the brake pressure within a limited time.



Asia Pacific to hold prominent share of global automotive emergency braking system market



Asia pacific regions have significant growth of market for passenger vehicles. Various technologies such as Anti-lock braking system, electronic brake distribution system, electronic stability control has large scope in India, china, South Korea and japan. Developments in autonomous vehicles will help people to buy a vehicle having emergency braking system.



The Government of the united nation, United Kingdom, Europe and safety regulation by SIAM India have made mandatory for installation of anti-lock braking system, Electronic braking system. Automakers from various regions are trying to increase the integration of safety features in vehicles. The countries from Asia pacific namely china, India, japan has large market for emergency braking system.



Key players operating in automotive emergency braking system Market:



The global automotive emergency braking system market is highly concentrated owing to the presence of top manufacturers. A few of the key players operating in the global automotive emergency braking system market are:



Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental Inc.

Denso Corporation

ZF Friedrichshafen

Hyundai Motor Corporation

Aisin Seiki

Valeo SA

Delphi Automotive

Autoliv Inc.

Paccar Inc.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Knorr-Bremse AG

Mando Corporation

Wabco Holdings



