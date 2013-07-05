The Eighth Annual Six Women Playwriting Festival Announces 2014 Dates, Theme and Submission Call

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2013 -- The Eighth Annual Six Women Playwriting Festival is now accepting submissions for their 2014 Festival themed: Up, Down and Sideways, Moving into new spaces. The festival will be held the weekends of: April 10th, April 17th, and April 24th in Colorado Springs, Co



Playwright entries must be unpublished works and not previously professionally produced. The festival is open to any women 16 years of age and up and is limited to one submission per playwright. Previously submitted plays from prior festivals will not be accepted and will not be returned or receive a response. The Six Women Playwriting Festival is unable to accept electronic submissions and entries postmarked after the September 30th, 2013 deadline will not be accepted or returned.



Playwrights must follow the “Up, Down and Sideways, Moving into new spaces” theme and all creative work submissions must be appropriate for the festivals community and theatre. The reading committee and producing theatre are seeking scripts with the potential for “dynamic staging of richly established characters in original dramatic and comedic relationships. “Television sitcom situations” or “Talking heads” will not be accepted by the festival committee.



About Six Women Playwriting Festival

The mission of the Six Women Playwriting Festival is to create an artistic home for women playwrights, while nurturing a strong company of actors, directors, designers, technicians and administrators. The scope is to awaken new ideas, stimulate change and encourage dreams through new works and forms while enriching their community and the world through the art of theatre.



Please visit The Six Women Playwriting Festival website for additional information including submission rules, guidelines and awards.



