The Electric Vehicle Boom: A Global Paradigm Shift in Transportation

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2023 -- Stringent emissions regulations have shifted the global focus on electric vehicles, resulted in an exponential growth of these vehicles in recent years. According to IEA publication, though car sales dropped by ~16% during the pandemic, electric vehicle sales increased by 41%. According to IEA, number of on-road electric cars by the end of 2021 was about 16.5 million globally, three times the number of EVs in 2018. As per latest Global EV Outlook, electric vehicle sales, including BEVs & PHEVs, doubled in 2021. Further, electric bus sale (9-12 M) have also shown good demand & crossed to ~58,403 units in 2022 and expected to reach ~172,695 units by 2030 (MarketsandMarkets Analysis).



"Advent of Cell-to-Pack battery technology"



Major EV battery manufacturers like CATL, LG Energy Solution, BYD, Sunwoda Electronic etc. are investing in developing new battery technologies. The recent innovation is Cell-to-Pack (CTP) technology, which eliminates need for modules to house cells in the battery pack; gaining traction as it reduces the pack's dead weight and improves the battery's energy density. It also offer advantages like weight & cost reduction, higher energy density, fast charging, improved thermal management system, and less manufacturing complexity. This technology can lead to a 20-30% increase in volume utilization of battery packs and achieve a 10-15% cost reduction with 50% production efficiency.



"Few Recent Innovations include Blade, Qilin & LiSER Battery Technology"



CATL, BYD, Tesla, C4V, LG, and Pansonic are early birds in developing these CTP battery packs. In June 2022, CATL unveiled its Qilin Battery, third-generation Cell-to-Pack technology, delivering range of 1,000 km with energy density of up to 255 Wh/kg. In January 2022, C4V launched LiSER Battery Technology, a form of cell-to-pack battery type. It is a cobalt and nickel-free lithium-ion cell technology with 40-50% higher energy density. It provides volumetric cell to pack (VCTP) of 82% and gravimetric cell to pack (GCTP) of 83% capacity. In March 2020, BYD patented its cell-to-pack battery technology named "Blade Battery" Technology. In addition, LG Energy Solution intends mass production of module-less battery packs by 2025.



"Asian OEMs dominates in Cell to Pack Technology Adoption"



Asia Pacific is the largest market for cell-to-pack batteries in the present scenario, with a dominance of China, contributing >90% of the passenger car segment. China is home to major battery suppliers such as Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited & Sunwoda Electric who are suppliers to key OEMs such as Tesla, BYD Company Ltd, Xpeng, and Nio among others. The positive responses in domestic market would encourage other OEMs to adopt cell-to-pack batteries in newer models.



"Conclusion"



Manufacturers started adding features to their products on the production line to keep up with customer demands. With new advancements in electric vehicle battery platforms, automakers and manufacturers have gone a step ahead with battery cell packs to be directly mounted in the vehicle body/chassis. Cell-to-pack batteries are yet to be fully commercialized and waiting for mass acceptance. However, considering the recent developments, this battery technology would be widely accepted globally. Thus, introducing new technology for improving electric vehicle performance would act as catalytic factor for more technological advancements in EV battery technologies.



