The Elements of Heaven: Author Richard J. Widry Publishes Practical Formulae for Joyful and Harmonious Existence.

Goleta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/01/2013 -- While the word ‘Univernatism’ may be new to most, to Richard J Widry it’s a cohesive and syncretistic ideology. Drawing on sources from psychology, philosophy and spirituality, the concept indicates a merging of universal and natural ways of life which he has explained and organized with various formulae. In the second continuance of the original, forward-looking ”The Elements of Heaven’ series of books, this formula for practical living is shared with the world for the first time.



The book also reveals cryptic revelations and universal, natural essences of life, providing the reader an opportunity to share with the author his vision of paradise, in the here and now.



Written practically and mathematically, ‘The Elements of Heaven’ is intended for a wide and far-reaching audience.



“Each concept can be adopted and assimilated by people of any faith or religion. Universal and natural, the writing speaks directly to the individual reader, encouraging all to develop and discover his or her own ideal heaven on earth,” says Widry, who has fully dedicated himself to writing and meditation since 1983.



Continuing, “Happiness looks different to each who finds it. I hope my book affords inner exploration that each person can apply to his or her own path in life.”



Widry’s work engages in the classic discussion of nature versus nurture, giving sound guidance showing how wholeness can be achieved neither through reliance on externals, nor through sacrifice, nor through attempting to establish control over the natural order.



“I place great importance on asking the right questions which can lead to self-knowledge. I want people to realize that they are the problem, not the external world. Until we recognize an all pervading and benevolent Intelligence at work and learn to harmonize our thoughts and actions with that, we cannot change for the better,” he adds.



Critics praise the author for the simplicity of his explanations. Each formula is given to gradually unfold us to a realization of who we really are. Without specious or ambiguous mysticism and grounded in common every day experiences, Widry encourages the reader to recognize the freedom that comes from working from a source of balance and seeing that all things have their purpose in the great universal jig saw of human consciousness.



Summing up, the major premise for this work rests within the understanding that Life includes various ‘formulae’ for joyful and harmonious existence. These formulae are both Natural and Universal, yet are experienced differently by each individual (hence the word: ‘Univernatism’ indicating the Universal and the Natural).



‘The Elements of Heaven’ is available now. For more information, visit: http://www.bookdaily.com/book/3186036/the-elements-of-heaven-meditations-of-univernatism-the-formulae-for-life



About the Author

Richard Jay Widry started writing poetry at age 9 as a personal chronicle of his intellectual and spiritual evolution. In his teens he began his search for personal understanding. This quest continued through the Consciousness minded 1960's & 70's and he expanded his writing into more metaphysical realms. As he grew he began to recognize the Spirituality within and around him. Through the study of formal Meditation he acquired a broader spiritual understanding. As he learned, his poetry became more profound.



With this new insight he dedicated more of himself to his spiritual search. In 1983 Richard devoted himself fully to meditation and writing. Devoted isolation afforded the author the opportunity to focus completely on the meanings and import of his work and spiritual development. He emerged from this reclusiveness with greater spiritual awareness and a drive to share with others what he had learned. The Elements of Heaven, is a compilation of his writings from that time of solitary contemplation.