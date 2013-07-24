The Embroidery Store Announces Shipping Special

Winston Salem, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- While the minimum order total is $25, The Embroidery Store recently announced that they are now offering free shipping on orders that total more than $100. The special is one of many summer deals that were created to help customers get the parts and supplies they need for less.



In order to be eligible for the special, people must have their orders shipped to the continental US. Orders with free shipping are still eligible for discounts that are available when customers download the UPS app and scan the QR code on the package they receive.



Executives at The Embroidery Store say many of their customers are loyal and have returned many times over the years, and they offer specials such as these to help maintain the relationships that they have formed with their clients. Many customers have already taken advantage of the special and saved a significant amount of money.



New specials and sales are made available every day, and executives say the current free shipping special is going to last for a while. For more information about Embroidery Store and their new free shipping on Internet orders over $100, visit them online at http://www.embstore.com/.



About Embroidery Store

The Embroidery Store stocks more than 40,000 supplies and parts, and constantly cultivates more items that can be purchased online. The updated catalogue is now available online, though new specials and items are added on a daily basis. The staff focuses on providing the best customer service possible, and will help customers find the products they need if they don’t already stock them.