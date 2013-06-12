The Embroidery Store Is Offering New Opportunities for Discounts

Winston Salem, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2013 -- The Embroidery Store has recently teamed up with UPS in order to bring customers superior discounts and new opportunities for more savings. All customers need to do to access the deals that are being offered is use their smart phone to scan the QR code on their UPS package.



The specials will be changed several times each month to ensure that customers have the opportunity to save often if they participate in the new program, and each package will come with a QR code that allows customers to scan into the deals. Many other companies have teamed up with UPS so far to give their customers advanced opportunities for savings, and executives at The Embroidery Store say they hope to cultivate stronger relationships with customers by generating mutual savings with this program.



The new UPS partnership is the most recent of many efforts to allow loyal customers of The Embroidery Store to receive high quality products at the lowest prices possible. For more information about The Embroidery Store and the new UPS discount opportunities, visit their website at http://www.embstore.com/.



About The Embroidery Store

The Embroidery Store stocks more than 40,000 supplies and parts for embroidery companies, including embroidery thread, bobbins and embroidery backing, and focuses on stocking high quality parts for the lowest prices possible. Their staff of embroidery experts constantly updates and searches for new, high-quality items to add to the online inventory, and can assist customers in finding any part they need even if it isn’t listed on the website. Call 1-800-504-9757 toll-free for more information.