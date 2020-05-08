The "Emotion Energy Oracle," Channeling the Energy of Balanced Emotions, Now on Kickstarter!

Colne, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2020 -- The Emotion Energy Oracle is a brand new 39-card deck designed to help people recognize that emotions drive their thoughts, behaviors, and actions. The Oracle is committed to helping people recognise emotions and understand their power for balanced well-being.



Empowering both personal and spiritual growth, each of the 39 cards in the Emotion Energy Oracle is dedicated to a higher, balanced emotion they can bring to everyday life situations. Printed on glossy, full-color cardstock paper, the card names a balanced emotion and offers a helpful description to improve understanding. Designed to radiate an energy that is pure, calming, and healing, the cards help balance and reorient emotions with spiritual and emotional guidance.



If feeling emotionally unbalanced, just select a card spread from the Emotion Energy Oracle guidebook, or by simply following one's intuition. Shuffle the cards and choose one at a time, and a spiritual guide will lead to the cards needed to balance emotions. Upon selecting any card, one must think about the emotion and description on the card and channel their situation as they consult the Emotion Energy Oracle guidance book for more information. With calming art, anyone can absorb the energy around them to balance and reorient emotions.



Now seeking support on Kickstarter, funds from this campaign will be used to support the Emotion Energy Oracle, including associated production costs. Expected to release in August 2020, the Kickstarter campaign is located on the web at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/emotionenergyoracle/emotion-energy-oracle



Supporters around the world can back the Emotion Energy Oracle by making generous pledges and contributions via Kickstarter. Pledges start at as little as £5. But for a pledge of £12 or more, unlock other rewards as a token of your support, including the Emotion Energy Oracle deck. Some rewards are limited, so do act fast. More information is available on the Kickstarter campaign page.



Designed by Dawn Beedell in Lancashire, United Kingdom, the Emotion Energy Oracle is a new 39-card deck that helps people recognise their emotions affect their thoughts, behaviors, and actions and gives guidance about how to balance and reorient emotions.



