The End of QE Will Lead to Inflation and Bankruptcy for Many

Orange County, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- As we enter the month of August, many Americans are wondering when will we start seeing the fruits of this financial recovery that has been reported by the mainstream media. The experts at DebtFreeBankruptcyAttorney.Com have been continuing to decipher truth from fiction when it comes to financial matters. The number of Americans that are filing for bankruptcy continues to decline alongside an unemployment number that is now claimed to be 7.4% at the end of July. The only problem with this is it doesn't make any sense. The smash and grab and suppression of silver and gold prices is causing most Americans to lose faith in the economic system. DebtFreeBankruptcyAttorney.Com continues to watch closely the commodities market, including gold and silver. After doing quite a bit of research DFBA reported that the Comex has lost 40% of its gold over the last six months. According to the experts this divide between the physical and paper markets will come to a head in the near future. DFBA will continue to keep a close watch on these volatile markets and report as the news is released.



Last Friday, the federal government released another too good to be true unemployment report that added 165,000 new jobs. This questionable addition of new jobs lowered the unemployment number to 7.4%. Once again one professional at DFBA started doing a little digging and found out that 40% of American workers now are less than the 1968 minimum wage. This was accomplished by using the Bureau of Labor Statistics calculator. The results were astounding showing that in 1968 a wage of a $1.60 is equivalent to $10.74 an hour. As a result of this investigation it was also found out that the Bureau of Labor Statistics uses a heavily manipulated inflation number to make inflation much lower than it actually is. Even using their numbers, coming to the conclusion that 40.28% of all American workers make less than $20,000 a year is frightening. That leads to the question, how far has the US fallen when 40% of US workers make less than a minimum wage worker made back in 1968? Digging a little deeper the experts also found out that the good paying jobs are being replaced by low-paying part-time jobs. In fact, 76% of all jobs created this year have been part-time jobs. The folks at DebtFreeBankruptcyAttorney.Com continue to believe that if it weren't for quantitative easing and the banks continuing to push credit out to the consumers, many Americans would be currently in the process of filing bankruptcy. This week, the Fed announced that they would begin tapering quantitative easing before the end of the year. While printing money is good for only those that benefit from it, many more will be financially destroyed in the long run. When the tapering begins with the US will see interest rates skyrocket followed by inflation. As previously reported by DFBA, debt ratios to income continue to rise above the last reported 154%. Many consumers are finally waking up to the fact that inflation is beginning to rear its ugly head and that will force many Americans into bankruptcy. Those individuals that continue to watch the Dow reach record highs and believe that the economy is now in full recovery mode will wake up one morning and find the closets bare and their wallets cleaned out.



For someone who is considering a bankruptcy filing, they are not alone, in 2012 close to 1.3 million Americans used bankruptcy as a way to stop aggressive creditors from harassing them. It's true that no one really wants to file for bankruptcy, but in these uncertain times it might not be a person's last decision but their best decision. Filing bankruptcy is not something to be ashamed of or feared and is many times caused by circumstances that are beyond one's control. An individual should not feel bad about having to file as many corporations file bankruptcy every day without hesitating and they exit the process being financially stronger to continue on for years to come into profitability.



As many Americans struggle to pay their bills this year, DebtFreeBankruptcyAttorney.Com will continue to point as many as possible in the right direction. Many people are continuing to live with hope that the economy will recover soon. Sometimes it's better to have that reality check and do something to protect the family's assets before its too late. Individuals contemplating filing bankruptcy or some kind of debt elimination should take the time to consult a bankruptcy attorney before their creditors take legal action against them. Trying to do the right thing is noble, but many times will end up putting the individual’s family in further financial distress. Bankruptcy no longer carries the stigma of yesteryear and is now considered a legitimate way of dealing with a personal financial crisis. If you are buried under mountains of debt, stop trying to kick the can down the road, consult a bankruptcy attorney about your personal situation.



About DebtFreeBankruptcyAttorney.Com

DebtFreeBankruptcyAttorney.Com is a California Limited Liability Company formed with the assistance of experienced attorneys, paralegals, and other legal professionals, all dedicated to the idea that the average person should be able to easily access a local bankruptcy attorney for a FREE Evaluation of their specific financial situation. If you need legal advice, then only a bankruptcy lawyer can help you. For assistance with your bankruptcy filing options, DebtFreeBankruptcyAttorney.Com is your answer. We are a Christian-based company with the highest standards of honesty and integrity.



“For I know the thoughts that I think toward you”, says the Lord, “thoughts of peace and not of evil, to give you a future and hope.” Jeremiah 29:11



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