Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The Engineered T-Cell Receptor in Fusion Proteins, Antibodies & Cells: Emerging Opportunities for the Biopharmaceutical Industry market report to its offering



A comparative analysis and assessment of TCR technologies, pipelines and companies from an industry perspective



Therapeutic monoclonal antibodies have become an increasingly successful treatment modality with sales of US$ 65 bln in the year 2012 and with an average (continuous) annual growth rate from 2006 to 2012 of 18.9%. While antibody technologies are steadily evolving, the spectrum of druggable targets for monoclonal antibodies has remained limited to extracellular antigens, albeit including proteins, carbohydrates and glycolipids.



Access to druggable, IP-protected and validated new targets is a major bottleneck in the biopharmaceutical industry. Technologies which can deliver both new targets and the corresponding treatment modality, can expect significant financial acknowledgement.



The T-cell receptor (TCR) has recently emerged as a means to target peptide antigens derived from intracellular proteins, however, in a major histocompatibility complex (MHC)-restricted manner. The first companies have overcome significant technical hurdles in putting together a library of viable new TCR-targeted antigens and establish the corresponding standardized protein- and cell-based therapeutic frameworks.



This report entitled „The Engineered T-Cell Receptor in Fusion Proteins, Antibodies & Cells: Emerging Opportunities for the Biopharmaceutical Industry“ published in Ocotber 2013 describes chances and pitfals in exploiting the opportunities which offers the engineered T-cell receptor as integral part of fusion proteins, antibodies and cellular products. The key success factors are highlighted, the technical challenges described and solutions presented.



Benefits from the report:



Identify players in the field, from industry and academia;



Find out which TCR technologies are valued by Big Pharma and Biotech;



Understand the value of intracellular antigens targeted by the TCR;



Recognize the challenges of TCR-based therapeutics and their solutions;



Learn which TCR-based therapeutics are attractive for partnering;



Find out which TCR therapeutic approaches are not yet tapped.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/144657/the-engineered-t-cell-receptor-in-fusion-proteins-antibodies-cells-emerging-opportunities-for-the-biopharmaceutical-industry.html



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