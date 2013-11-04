The Essential Student's Guide to the Job Search: New Book Helps Students Transition from College to the Workplace with Gusto

Canton, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- Canton, GA -- While millions of college seniors graduate with a wide range of word-class skills, almost all struggle to understand one subject that is seldom taught – the transition from college to the workplace. Filling in the blanks and giving students all they need to make the transition with ease, Emory Cooper is delighted to announce his ground-breaking new book.



‘The Essential Student’s Guide to the Job Search’ is the most definitive graduate book ever written. With recent graduates making up the largest chunk of the United States’ unemployment demographics, Cooper’s complete roadmap from college to work is set to help students across the country finally land their dream job.



Synopsis:



"Making the transition from College Graduate to Employee is not easy. It isn’t something taught at most schools and many students struggle with their first attempt. Master the job search process by learning to establish your personal brand, identify your competitive advantage, and create your marketing package that will set you apart from the crowd. It all begins with marketing. By establishing your personal and professional network, you are on your way to achieving your career goals.



In a simple to follow process, Emory Cooper coaches the student through a job search and provides many tips for success along the way."



As the author explains, college graduates face a tough challenge in the current employment climate.



“The problem comes from two things –the overall bleak outlook on employment and the fact that colleges simply don’t teach young people how to transition from the classroom to the workplace. Therefore, students in every state are crying out for a ‘how-to’ guide to get them on track,” says Cooper.



Continuing, “If students pick up my book during their senior year, they’ll have all they need to market themselves, secure a job that fits their qualifications and complete their job search in a timely manner. Even in this climate, with the right assistance, the entire process can be swift and painless.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a string of rave reviews.



“In the last 10 years, the economic changes we have experienced have forever changed our job market. This is a must read for students entering or still searching for that elusive opportunity. Clear and doable and written by a seasoned professional. Excellent!” says Shelly Erickson, reviewing the book on Amazon.



Brooke M. was equally as impressed, adding, “This book is very helpful and covers the basics and intricacies of the job search, preparation, and follow up. I highly recommend this book to the graduating class of 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017........”



‘The Essential Student’s Guide to the Job Search’ is available now in Kindle format: http://amzn.to/16Mnius. Paperback books will be available mid-November.



About Emory Cooper

As a career human resources professional, Emory Cooper is keenly aware of the real world of the workplace and the job market. He has held human resources positions in large national companies and was a practicing human resources consultant for eight years where he worked with more than 50 companies to solve HR workplace issues. He has taught management and supervisory classes at the college level in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley, led public seminars on management issues and has been a speaker to groups of college students on career planning and the job search process.



He holds undergraduate degrees from Reinhardt (College) University and Georgia State University and a Juris Doctor Degree from the American School of Law.