The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

New York based The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide.



On May 3, 2023, Estée Lauder Companies Inc. lowered its full year 2023 guidance for the third consecutive time this year erasing almost $900 million from 4Q sales. The Company blamed elevated inventory in China and continued weakness in travel retail due to post-pandemic flying regulations in Asia. Analysts commenting on Estee's missed guidance raised questions as to the Company's capabilities relating to forecasting, visibility, and supply-chain agility.



Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) declined from $283.62 per share on February 02, 2023, to $102.22 per share during November 01, 2023.



