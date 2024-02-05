The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) Investor Notice: Deadline in Lawsuit on February 5, 2024

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2024 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on February 5, 2024 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL).



Investors who purchased shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: February 5, 2024. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) common shares between August 18, 2022 and May 2, 2023, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between August 18, 2022 and May 2, 2023, the defendants misled investors with unrealistic and materially false statements about market demand Estee's products and its inventory levels and that these statements concealed the truth about Estee's weakness in the market until, on May 3, 2023, Estee announced weaker sales and profit for the year than estimated and accordingly cut its fiscal year outlook for a third consecutive time.



Those who purchased shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



