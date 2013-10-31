Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. : Consumer Packaged Goods - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

"The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. : Consumer Packaged Goods - Company Profile, SWOT & Financial Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, key competitors, financial analysis, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, key employees, company locations and subsidiaries as well as employee biographies.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "The Estee Lauder Companies Inc."



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about "The Estee Lauder Companies Inc." for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



Reasons To Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of "The Estee Lauder Companies Inc."

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors businesses better.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (Estee Lauder) is a manufacturer and marketer of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. The company's products are marketed under various brands such as Estee Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Origins, MzAzC, La Mer, Bobbi Brown and Aveda. It also holds the global license for fragrances and cosmetics sold under Tommy Hilfiger, Donna Karan, Michael Kors, Ermenegildo Zegna Tom Ford and Coach brands. The company's products are sold through several channels such as department stores, specialty retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies and prestige salons, spas freestanding stores, retail websites, stores on cruise ships, in-flight, duty-free shops, direct response television, and self-select outlets. Estee Lauder operates around 12 manufacturing facilities in the US, Belgium, Switzerland, the UK and Canada. Currently, the company has business operations in 150 countries. Estee Lauder is headquartered in New York, US.



Companies Mentioned



The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/145207/the-estee-lauder-companies-inc-consumer-packaged-goods-company-profile-swot-and-financial-report.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###