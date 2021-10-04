The European Union Embarks on an Investment Journey in the Development of Cyber Security Technologies

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2021 -- Millions of euros are being invested by the European Union in the development of a next-generation cybersecurity platform that can swiftly identify, address, and evaluate cyber threats. A statement from the European Commission revealed that the European Investment Bank (EIB) has signed a €15 million deal with a Dutch cybersecurity firm that specialises in threat intelligence, hunting, and response technologies and services. The money will be used to accelerate the development of the company's unique cybersecurity platform, which allows organisations to "keep ahead of rapidly evolving threats and outmaneuver attackers," according to Joep Gommers, the company's CEO and co-founder.



When it comes to securing business-critical talent for technology organisations, Glocomms is leading the way as one of Europe's top professional IT and Technology recruitment agencies. Hundreds of globally renowned companies partner with Glocomms as part of the Phaidon International Group. The firm has an extensive workforce of over 1000 dedicated consultants situated all over the world that work hard to provide their clients with continuous assistance and their applicants with the highest calibre of job opportunities. The professional experience of Glocomms' Berlin-based consultants enables them to advise on career possibilities across Germany, in cities such as Hamburg, Frankfurt, Munich, and Cologne. The firm's principal goal is to provide businesses and organisations with peace of mind, allowing them to rest easy knowing that their recruiting necessities are taken care of. Glocomms commits to the training and development of its consultants in order to provide its clients and candidates with rapid, effective, and long-lasting recruiting decisions. This guarantees that best-practice hiring methods are constantly followed, while cutting-edge recruitment tools are used to skillfully secure and place top personnel.



In Germany, there is a significant need for ambitious IT and technology experts looking for a long and fulfilling career. Glocomms, as a leading technology recruiter, offers custom recruiting solutions for a variety of industries, including commercial services, enterprise solutions, cloud and infrastructure, cyber security, development and engineering, and data and analytics. Positions currently available include: Enterprise Account Executive EMEA, Sales Engineer Germany, Commercial Account Executive, OT/Industrial Security Sales Director, Overlay Sales Specialist, Solutions Engineer, RVP Sales, Enterprise Solutions Architect, and Cloud Sales Specialist. These openings are just a selection of some of the exciting opportunities now available through Glocomms. To cement your next career step or to secure business-critical talent for your organisation – get in touch with a member of the Glocomms team today.



"Like for many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we have endured through 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Paul Norman, Executive Director at Glocomms. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



Glocomms Germany supports organisations across Germany looking to secure key talent to help build the workforce of the future. The firm was established in 2013 and has extensive industry and candidate connections and a deep well of expertise in the specialist recruitment market.



