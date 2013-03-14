The Ever Growing Popularity and Awesomeness Is the Basic Trait of VLC Media Player; and It Never Gets Old

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2013 -- VLC Media Player or previously known asVideoLan Client is one of the most popular free software out there to support a variety of video and audio formats. Because of its versatility and range of accepted files, people began using it and spreading the positive word out there on how useful and convenient it could be.



The VLC player can accommodate various audio and video formats such as (MPEG-1, MPEG-2, MPEG-4, DivX, mp3, ogg, flac, as well as be able to read DVDs, VCDs, and various streaming protocols. It can also be used as a server to stream in unicast or multicast in IPv4 or IPv6 on a high-bandwidth network.



Also, a great feature of this media player is that it can be installed on different operating systems, from PC, Mac, and down to Linux. Gathering a wider range of users from different platforms.



A VLC Media Player download can be found all over the internet but DownloadOx.com has it available in its latest version.



The newest version VLC Player 2.0.5 has various bugs fixed in order to make a better running program.



Such revisions include:

- Rework and fixes of the Mac OS X interface

- Fix Pulseaudio initial synchronization

- Fix MKV, SWF, AIFF, and subtitles demuxer crashes

- Translations updates and new Welsh translation added

- DVB-S delivery system detection

- Fix audio and video track selection through libVLC

- Fix system sleep issue on Mac OS X 10.5



About VLC Media Player

VLC Media Player is one of the most outstanding software that has been around for years. Developed by Videolan project, it is a free software that can run in various platforms and can play a wide array of media files. It began as an academic project back in 1996 and was designed for the purpose of a client server to stream videos across a campus network.



For more information and other media related inquiries, please contact:



Samuel Brown

Contact Phone – (206) – 743 – 6587

Contact Email - support@downloadox.com

Website http://downloadox.com/free/download/vlc-media-player/

Complete Address – 133 Southwest 200 & 2nd Street Normandy Park

Zip Code – 98166