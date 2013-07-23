Cary, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- Kathryn Taylor, the Writer, Director and Producer of an independent feature film entitled “The Evil Gene,” has launched a crowdfunding project on Indiegogo. Taylor’s hopes of raising $30,000 in order to fund offers to potential lead actors will no doubt soon be realized as she, with her team of both new and veteran filmmakers, endeavor to bring the film to production. “The funding is so integral to the project at this moment. It will certainly affect the quality of actors we are ultimately able to cast. Suffice it to say, our supporters will really help us get the ball rolling.” said Taylor.



The film is set in the not so distant future, when scientists have discovered a rare gene called HSS-282 that they associate with violent, psychotic behaviors. The U.S. government isolates federal prisoners testing positive for the gene in a secret prison and research facility – which proves extremely “accident-prone.” FBI Agent Griff Krenshaw is sent to investigate the facility that houses the answers to the suspicious death of a head researcher. As the FBI Agent delves deeper into the strange world of the prison he begins to see disturbing visions that lead him to believe there’s something more sinister afoot - an inhuman evil force at work.



Tentatively scheduled to shoot the first week in December, “The Evil Gene’s” production team is currently in the process of scouting locations and submitting the script to potential lead actors for their consideration. Along with Taylor, the production team includes Cinematographer and Editor Joe Stauffer, Casting Director Adrienne Stern, Producer Giulia Prenna and Communications and Publicity professional Victoria Ross.



“We want to get funders integrally involved in the making of the film.” added Taylor. Crowdfunding perks are offered for contributions as small as $5 and as large as $5,000. Larger perks include auditioning for a walk-on role in the film for a contribution of $75 and displaying the artwork of a donor’s child in specific film scenes for $150. This perk includes the donor’s child being credited under “Artwork By” in the film’s End Title crawl. Perks also include crime scene photos staged by donors themselves and the naming of a character in the film. “Naming a character is a great way to feel like a part of the crew because for these four donors, each giving $2,500 to the project, we will fly them in and put them up in a hotel so they can meet the actor whose character they’ve named.” said Taylor. For $5,000 the fictional prison in which the film is set will be named after the contributor. “Corporations pay millions to name public buildings – we’re a bargain at $5,000,” joked Taylor.



