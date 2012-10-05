"The Evolution of Duty-Free Retailing: Past, Present and Future" Published

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "The Evolution of Duty-Free Retailing: Past, Present and Future", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2012 -- The duty-free retail market remains a small but dynamic channel. Ignored by many in the FMCG world, it has become a vital source of revenue and profit for tobacco, spirits and beauty and personal care players. However, as the industry has matured, it has repositioned itself as a viable luxury channel by losing the "cheap cigarettes and alcohol" image. This global briefing explores the numbers and trends around duty-free to better understand where the channel is expected to head by 2016.
Euromonitor International's The Evolution of Duty-Free Retailing: Past, Present and Future global briefing offers an insight into the size and shape of the retailing industry, highlights emerging trends, their effects on retailing in markets around the world, on the development of channels and consumers' shopping patterns. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they the developments of new store types, the importance of non-store retailing, economic/lifestyle influences, private label or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.
Product coverage: Non-Store Retailing, Store-based Retailing.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
