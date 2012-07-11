Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2012 -- First revolutionizing search, Google is evolving to become a force in Communications, Content, Commerce and Applications.



This research evaluates Google's current offerings and their anticipated evolution over the next five years.



The report analyzes key areas such as how Google is positioning itself to be a dominant player in mobile commerce.



The research also includes competitive analysis of Cloud Payments vs. NFC, Google Now vs. Apple Siri, SWOT analysis of Amazon Cloud offerings, and more.



Target Audience:



Google and their competitors

Media companies and portals

Incumbent network operators

Banks and other financial institutions

Application development companies

Mobile marketing/commerce companies

Telecommunications infrastructure providers

Wireless device and personal electronics companies



For further information visit http://www.reportreserve.com/report/the-evolution-of-google-communications-content-commerce-and-applications-2012-2017-report-550255