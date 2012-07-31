New Internet research report from MindCommerce is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2012 -- First revolutionizing search, Google is evolving to become a force in Communications, Content, Commerce and Applications.
This research evaluates Google's current offerings and their anticipated evolution over the next five years.
The report analyzes key areas such as how Google is positioning itself to be a dominant player in mobile commerce.
The research also includes competitive analysis of Cloud Payments vs. NFC, Google Now vs. Apple Siri, SWOT analysis of Amazon Cloud offerings, and more.
Target Audience:
- Google and their competitors
- Media companies and portals
- Incumbent network operators
- Banks and other financial institutions
- Application development companies
- Mobile marketing/commerce companies
- Telecommunications infrastructure providers
- Wireless device and personal electronics companies
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
