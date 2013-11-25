The Evolved Private P.A. of Theresa Burden Resources

Shelton, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2013 -- The role of the personal assistant has evolved. There is a growing demand for the private pa. The private pa has become in a sense an extension of the principal they support. A mind melt occurs, and the private pa assumes superpower capabilities. Underneath their invisible cape, they possess the super power of prediction, mind-reading, and making things disappear, or inadvertently make things happen for their principal.



The skills set of a private pa has evolved to include household personnel management, curating art, cataloging wine collections, extensive global travel arrangements and managing itineraries. The personal pa role has evolved into a 24/7 remote access gatekeeper.



The proactive nature of the private pa is what propels things to happen. Anticipation. The day begins early and end late, non-traditional working hours.



The personal pa has evolved beyond the calendar management to a level of private concierge. A liaison. It is a relationship that embraces the highest level of discretion and trust. It is a matter of building mastery and resulting in precision.



Theresa Burden started the private pa in response the growing demand to connect principals with assistants. The relationship of matchmaking the perfect pa to a principal is a critical endeavor. The position of private pa has not only evolved but has become in a higher demand.



Theresa Burden

President of Theresa Burden Resources, Shelton http://www.theresa-burden.com



About Theresa Burden

With over ten years of providing professional administrative services, Theresa Burden Resources will cater for your personal executive needs.