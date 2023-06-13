The Evolving Landscape of Revenue Assurance Market: Size, Share, Analysis, Trends, Growth Drivers, and Future Scope

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2023 -- The Revenue Assurance Market size is projected to grow from USD 512 million in 2020 to USD 782 million by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.9% during the forecast period, according to research report by MarketsandMarkets™.



The major factors driving the growth of the revenue assurance market include the rise of the subscription economy, rising number of mobile and internet users, adoption of advanced technologies such as RPA, Big Data, AI, and IoT.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Revenue Assurance Market"



106 - Tables

29 - Figures

142 – Pages



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=93599016



The services segment to record a larger market size during the forecast period



Revenue Assurance services are estimated to hold a larger market share during the forecast period in the revenue assurance market. Services portfolio includes planning and consulting, implementation and customization, support and maintenance, and managed services. These services enhance the revenue assurance portfolio of the services providers by offering customers with value creation, operational flexibility, and competitive advantage. Companies that lack in-house capabilities for revenue assurance of an organization outsource the functionality from expert Managed Service Providers (MSPs). With the growing demand for revenue assurance solutions, the services portfolio is expected to increase due to the market's dependency on human-interaction for development and growth.



By deployment model, the on-premises segment to record the larger market share during the forecast period



There is a large-scale adoption of revenue assurance solutions among large scale telecom service providers that have significant CAPEX and IT infrastructure investment capabilities. Therefore, the market share of on-premises deployment mode is higher as compared to cloud deployment mode, since the on-premises model gives various benefits such as data security, and lower-latency issues.



APAC to record the highest growth during the forecast period



APAC to record the highest growth during the forecast period due to the presence of growing network technologies, digital infrastructure, and smartphone and internet penetration. Countries, such as India, China, Australia, and Japan also contribute a major share to the APAC economy. These countries are experiencing major growth in data generation due to rapid digitalization and threat from hacker groups or terror networks with the increasing penetration of digital infrastructure and heavy investments on network technologies by key industry telecom players in the region.



Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=93599016



Market Players



Major vendors of revenue assurance include Amdocs (US), Araxxe Inc. (US), Adapt IT (South Africa), Cartesian (US), Digital Route (Sweden), eClerx (India), HPE (US) Itron (US), Nokia (Finland), Profit Insight (US), Sagacity Solutions (UK), Sandvine (Canada), Sigos (Germany), Subex (India), Synthesis Systems (US), TCS (India), Teoco (US), Transunion, (US), and WeDo (Portugal), and Xintec (Ireland).



Browse Other Reports:



Video Management System Market - Global Forecast to 2027



Zero Trust Security Market - Global Forecast to 2027



Automated Machine Learning Market - Global Forecast to 2028



Cybersecurity Insurance Market - Global Forecast to 2027



5G Services Market - Global Forecast to 2027



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit MarketsandMarkets™ or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/revenue-assurance-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/revenue-assurance.asp