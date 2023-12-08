The Excelly Awards: A Virtual Celebration of Entrepreneurial Excellence Hosted by Dr. Forbes Riley

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/08/2023 -- Dr. Forbes Riley, acclaimed television host, actress, and entrepreneur best recognized for generating over $2.5 billion in sales, is set to host the highly anticipated Excelly Awards, a prestigious virtual gala recognizing excellence in entrepreneurship. The event will take place on December 8th from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM EST, providing a unique opportunity for global participation.



The Excelly Awards aim to celebrate outstanding achievements in the world of entrepreneurship, with a keen focus on Leadership, Mentorship, Attitude, and Improvement. Dr. Forbes Riley, known for her commitment to excellence and compelling online coaching and training courses, will lead the festivities engagingly and entertainingly reminiscent of the Oscars.



"I have completely elevated my business and exceeded last year's revenues thanks to Dr. Forbes Riley, her insightful mentorship, and her heart-centered community," said Sandy A.



Event Details:

- Date and Time: December 8th, 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM EST

- Location: Virtual

- Ticket Information: Tickets are available at The Excellys Website



What's It About?

The Excelly Awards is a platform that honors entrepreneurs who have demonstrated exemplary leadership, provided mentorship that empowers others, maintained a positive and impactful attitude, and shown consistent dedication to improvement. The event showcases ten distinct categories, each representing a facet of entrepreneurial excellence.



Business owners from various industries will be recognized and celebrated for their contributions, innovation, and resilience. The Excelly Awards provide a stage to highlight the stories of those who have not only achieved success but have also inspired others through their journeys.



Nomination Categories include:

- Leadership Excellence

- Mentorship Mastery

- Attitude Achievement

- Improvement Innovator

... and six more categories highlighting different aspects of entrepreneurial prowess.



How to Attend

To be part of this exceptional celebration, attendees can secure their virtual seats by visiting

The Excellys Website. The virtual format ensures that entrepreneurs and supporters from around the world can come together to celebrate excellence in entrepreneurship AND Bonus, receive a swag gift bag valued at over $1000.



The Excelly Awards promise an evening of inspiration, entertainment, and recognition, making it a must-attend event for anyone passionate about the entrepreneurial spirit.



To meet some of the outstanding nominees please visit Forbes Riley's Most Recent Podcast Episode called, "The Forbes Factor" here.



About Forbes Riley:

Celebrity TV Host, Dr. Forbes Riley is a pioneer and industry leader in the field of infomercials and Home Shopping TV, with product sales of over $2.5 billion. A true Renaissance Woman, best-selling author, and high-performance results coach, she started her stellar career on TV and movies as an actress. Today she teaches and trains entrepreneurs to level up THEIR communication skills to themselves and the world, taking people from zero to hero in their personal and professional relationships. As a keynote motivational speaker, she has been compared to Tony Robbins for her bold, dynamic style that instantly transforms audiences.



She has shared stages with Les Brown, Deepak Chopra, Mel Robbins, Jack Canfield, Grant Cardone, and Shark Tank's Daymond John. Forbes is a True Global Thought Leader and Brand on a mission to ignite Hope and Prosperity.



Her most popular training:

- Forbes Riley's Next Level

- MomentumX Training

- Get Stuff Done with Forbes



For more info reach out to www.ForbesRiley.com



