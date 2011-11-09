The Executive Headhunter Group Finds Employment for 70 Percent of Top-Level Executive Job Seekers

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/09/2011 -- There are more senior executives looking for work today than ever before. And with the national unemployment rate at 9.1 percent as of September 2011, the outlook for improvement is bleak.



Especially considering it can be more difficult for a top echelon executive who has been laid off to find a new job due to the limited number of available positions and the abundance of competition on the market. But that does not mean a person should have to settle for the first job they find, which in many cases does not meet their income needs.



In order to stand out from the crowd, more high level executives are turning to The Executive Headhunter Group to help them find the best-suited job to meet their qualifications and salary requirements, in a hurry. Founded in 1999 by former National Football League wide receiver Craig Chrest, the executive job search firm specializes in locating jobs for Top Gun executives. Located in Houston, the executive recruiting company utilizes its network of contacts and decades of corporate experience to achieve a job placement rate of 70 percent for national and international executives, even in a weak economy.



With such a high placement rate, it is no wonder The Executive Headhunter Group has become the top choice for executives seeking employment.



Offering one-on-one specialized services, the executive headhunters helped place Steve, EVP of Global Operations, who said the company is a one-of-a-kind operation.



“I was contacted by other recruiters, but nobody else has the consistency, process and numbers that The Executive Headhunter Group has – and nobody else will work that hard on your behalf,” said Steve.



Proactive in its approach, The Executive Headhunter Group focuses on a person’s experiences, skills, geographical preferences and career goals. Their simplistic process helps people avoid submitting resumes to dozens of employers who may or may not be the right fit and instead focuses their efforts on communicating directly with the decision makers. The Houston executive recruiters assist job seekers in obtaining an interview and remain hands-on during each step, including salary negotiations.



Unlike other recruiting firms, The Executive Headhunter Group does not charge employers a fee to help locate their perfect employee. This serves the job seeker as well as the company since this fee can sometimes deter potential businesses from interacting with an executive headhunter, especially in a tough economy.



Instead, people searching for executive positions or CFO jobs pay a modest retainer and receive services from a personal executive recruiter.



About The Executive Headhunter Group

Founded in 1999 by former National Football League wide receiver Craig Chrest, The Executive Headhunter Group specializes in locating jobs for Top Gun executives and matches investment seekers with private equity and strategic buyers. Located in Houston, the company utilizes its network of contacts and decades of corporate experience to achieve a job placement rate of 70 percent for national and international executives, even in a weak economy. A Top Echelon Network Preferred and National Association of Personnel Services member, The Executive Headhunter Group has ranked first in its field as a senior executive recruiting firm. For more information, visit http://www.TopGunHeadhunter.com