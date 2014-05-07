The Executive Office Center FM Expands Its Offerings Providing Virtual Offices

Fresh Meadows, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- Although companies noticed a decline in the need for queens office space for rent during the recent recession, this industry continues to experience growth, witnessing an annual growth rate of 1.7 percent for the period between 2008 and 2013, according to IBIS World. As The Office Business Center Association International points out, businesses find a queens virtual office allows them to stay focused on operational duties, and businesses find the queens office rental provides the equipment needed for successful operations without the associated high costs.



"Virtual office accommodations provide small businesses with access to many of the tools and resources previously found only in larger corporations. For a fraction of the cost of maintaining one's own business, a company receives access to a range of amenities, depending on the office package selected. Amenities offered range from a business directory listing to a professional receptionist ready and willing to meet clients," Jack Blumner, spokesperson for The Executive Office Center at Fresh Meadows, explains.



Start up businesses find renting office space makes sense. In fact, many businesses discover the virtual office remains the best choice, even after the business is up and running. Realtors, attorneys, and companies looking to judge the feasibility of a new branch in certain locations believe this to be a good option as everything is under one roof. Solo-preneurs often choose this option also.



"When one makes use of a virtual office, the company receives a physical address which projects a professional image, something not found when one is working out of their home. Individuals who frequently travel and don't need a set location for most situations tend to choose a basic package, one offer a building directory listing and marketing services. Others, ones who meet with clients regularly, choose a more inclusive package, one offering parcel pickup, a professional receptionist service, and more. The service offers a wide range of packages to meet the needs of a variety of clients," Blumner continues.



In addition to allowing one to save on the cost of renting an office, one finds they also save on staff, equipment, and commuting costs. Any company looking to cut expenses should look into this option. Many are finding it is exactly what they need to control costs while still having access to the services and amenities they need.



About Executive Office FM

The Executive Office Center at Fresh Meadows offers an alternative for businesses looking to minimize overhead expenses, providing a state-of-the-art business center with virtual office services and full service commercial office space. Each tenant receives a furnished office, sharing a lobby waiting area, common receptionist, kitchen facilities, conference room, and other services and amenities. Expenses come in at a fraction of what one would pay in a traditional office environment, and one can begin working immediately because everything is already in place.