The Exemeus: U.S. Sisters Pen Compelling New Young Adult Fantasy Dystopian Novel

‘The Exemeus’, by Folami and Abeni Morris is poised to become a major player in the fantasy fiction market.



Synopsis:



“Hyalee Smith is dead, she just doesn’t know it yet.



Her short life was devoted to love and to hate. Love of the man who stole her heart, hate for the man who stole the world. Murdered by the government she swore to destroy, fate has given her another chance to make it right. But to save the planet, she needs the help of the most powerful mystic the world has ever seen—unfortunately he hasn’t been born yet.



In a world where fear is the only currency, Dephon has committed the ultimate crime: inspiring hope.



His only goal is to make it safely through ninth grade, but on a post-apocalyptic Earth run by the Treptonian government, it isn’t that simple. Heir to a legendary power, Dephon Johnson is the only threat to the government’s rule. And on Trepton, all threats must be eliminated. When hundreds of assassins are dispatched to neutralize him, Dephon is forced to fight back. His only chance of survival is to enlist the aid of the greatest warrior the world has ever known. The only problem is, she's been dead for 13 years.”



As one of the authors explains, their novel addresses a number of reader curiosities.



“The book has two points of view, one that shows how the world became a dystopian society and a point of view that shows the aftermath of losing the war,” says Folami Morris.



Continuing, “It’s important because it touches on a variety of issues: the effects of love, war, greed, jealousy and the power of the mind to both create and destroy.”



With novels such as The Hunger Games trilogy capturing the hearts and attention of the world, ‘The Exemeus’ is being praised among critics as a major competitor to hugely popular existing works.



“The dystopian model can take many forms. We hope that our offering will embraced by young readers who want to get a taste of what life could be like after a global war or Armageddon. We worked diligently to make the imagery in the book as vivid as possible; aiming to immerse reader deep inside the action,” Folami adds.



With future books in the works, the world can expect further ground-breaking releases from the dynamic Morris duo.



‘The Exemeus’, published by Royal Colours Ink, is available from Amazon: http://amzn.to/UdSjmr



For more information, visit the book’s official website: http://www.folamiandabenimorrisbooks.com



About Folami and Abeni Morris

Folami and Abeni Morris are a sister-sister writing team. Together they wrote (and rewrote) the first book in The Exemeus series, somehow managing to accomplish it without murdering one another. Despite their facial similarities, tendency to finish each other’s thoughts and stick up for each other constantly, no, they’re not twins and thus deserve their own individual bio.



Folami Morris grew up in the tiny city of San Mateo Ca, where nothing ever happens and no one ever leaves. She went to Xavier University for undergraduate, getting her B.A in Physics and her B.S in Biology. After graduation she returned to California, to live in an even smaller city, where even less happens, Antioch Ca. During this time she escaped the monotony by hanging out with her imaginary friends Hyalee and Dephon, and by writing the Exemeus. She finally escaped to get her Master’s degree at St. John’s University in Queens NY, where she now realizes that quiet and tiny aren’t so bad.



Abeni Morris as luck (and logic) would have it, grew up in the same tiny little town as her sister, then she too escaped to the tinier town of Antioch. She has yet to leave. She received her bachelor’s degree in early childhood development from Cal State East Bay. She is the mom of two amazing kids, who swear that they deserve a percentage of the book proceeds and a ton of the credit. At least she raised dreamers.