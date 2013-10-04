The Exhibition Business Announces Triple Expansion of Banner Stands Product Line

Kent, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- The Exhibition Business a leading online supplier of exhibition display supplies in the UK announced today that the company is increasing their banner stand product line more than threefold to offer more choice to customers.



Their current range of banner stand designs will increase day by day with different designs, each style of banner offering unique features and increasing the range of exhibition display products available through The Exhibition Business. The expansion of their product range reflects company growth and a consistent level of sales despite the current economic downturn.



We offer a wide range of cost effective displays and are generally the lowest price on the web for most of our products, which in the current credit crunch climate means that we are actually doing very well and benefiting from being low cost to our customers whilst maintaining our quality and service.



For more information details about popup-direct and their products please visit The Exhibition Business or call (+44) 0208 310 9190.



About The Exhibition business

The Exhibition business providing a wide range of exhibition display supplies, including pop up stands, banner stands, exhibition display stands and portable display stands, they serve a client base of large corporate customers as well as small businesses and individuals.



Contact

The Exhibition business

Unit 5 Capital Industrial Estate

Crabtree Manorway South

Belvedere

Kent

DA17 6BJ

United Kingdom

(+44) 0208 310 9190

(+44) 0203 174 8023

sales@exhibitionbusiness.co.uk