The Existential Millennial Crisis: Game-Changing New Book 'Slaps' Readers with Reality; Offering Hope & Answers to Millennials Everywhere.

Fargo, ND -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- While today’s twenty-somethings are celebrated by wider society for being liberal go-getters who have found fruits in the technology they grew up with, millions living the Millennial reality actually lack true meaning in their lives.



Nobody knows this better than author Paul Huhn, a proud member of Generation Y who is attempting to provide direction and answers to his peers through a powerful new book. ‘The Existential Millennial Crisis’ pulls no punches with a narrative that could provide the hope that readers crave.



Synopsis:



Millennials lack meaning in their lives. We're too smart for religion, and we can't chase the money dragon. (Because infinite growth is over) How can you live despite this fact?



Paul Huhn answers this question in his book, "The Existential Millennial Crisis". It's a blend of Taoism, Existentialism, Gnosticism, and psychology. It's kind of like Catcher in the Rye but with answers.



Paul Huhn is your typical millennial. He went to college for accounting, couldn't find a job after college, had an existential crisis, drank and did a lot of drugs, and got sober. Paul Huhn slaps you with reality, pretty hard. He ends by giving hope and answers to this life.



The author is confident that, despite life’s meaninglessness, true harmony and balance can be found.



“My fellow Millennials need someone to deconstruct the Universe, expose its truths and provide the answers to life in a raw and frank manner. That’s exactly what I do with this book! I aim to provide the answers for those who are feeling hurt by life’s lack of meaning,” says Huhn.



Continuing, “I’ve been to the top and sunk right to life’s rock bottom – which certainly qualifies me to speak from a position of authority. This is the ultimate guide to life that will be of benefit to anyone born from the early 1980s to the early 2000s. Believe me, life gets a lot better when you understand how it really works, so take this opportunity and enlighten yourself while you still have a chance.”



Early reviews for the book have been overwhelmingly positive.



For example, reader Jared commented, “I liked how this book pulled things from Gnosticism, Taoism, and psychology, and made it readable for the general public. It all pulled together in the end, and gave me hope 5/5 stars.”



With the clock ticking for Millennials everywhere – all are urged to purchase the book as soon as possible.



‘The Existential Millennial Crisis’ is available now: http://amzn.to/1daU5vr.



About Paul Huhn

The author lives in Fargo, ND.