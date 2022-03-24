The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) Investor Alert: Lawsuit over Merger Filed

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/24/2022 -- An investors, who held shares of The ExOne Company (NASDAQ: XONE), filed a lawsuit in connection with the merger of the ExOne Company with Desktop Metal Inc.



Investors who held shares of The ExOne Company (NASDAQ: XONE) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



On August 11, 2021, Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM) and The ExOne Company (NASDAQ: XONE) announced they have entered into an agreement pursuant to which Desktop Metal will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of ExOne common stock. Under the terms of the agreement, ExOne shareholders will receive $8.50 in cash and $17.00 in shares of Desktop Metal common stock for each share of ExOne common stock, for a total consideration of $25.50 per share, representing a transaction value of $575 million.



On November 12, 2021, Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM) (announced it completed its acquisition of The ExOne Company (NASDAQ: XONE).



However, the plaintiff alleges that the board of directors of The ExOne Company pushed the merger through without fully briefing shareholders about problems at a Desktop subsidiary called EnvisionTec US LLC. The plaintiff says that the vote on the merger was "flawed" because most investors didn't learn about the risks at EnvisionTec until after they had already cast their vote



Those who are current investors in The ExOne Company (NASDAQ: XONE) shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Christopher Clausen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.