The Expanse of Social Media Websites to Buy Instagram Followers Cheap and Likes Is Not a Secret

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- The expanse of Social media websites where one can buy Instagram followers cheap as well as get more Twitter followers, Facebook likes, etc.. for Social Media Optimization is not hidden from any internet marketer. From being a simple medium of communication between people to a complete social platform for interaction as well as for businesses, social media networking has grown like few other innovations in the human history.



Who wouldn't want to have, a million followers on Twitter and Instagram? Everyday there's more people and companies that seek to have the maximum of popularity in the shortest possible time.



However, in a virtual world, it is necessary to perform some good hard work providing quality content and diagram a good dissemination plan to get followers and some people even claim one has to have some kind of special talent to attract social media followers. However there are those who offer a path that at first sight, it seems like a real shortcut: Buy them.



According to a study by Barracuda Labs, at least 11,283 Twitter users have bought followers. According to their study, in addition, they received more than 72,212 false accounts created for this purpose.



It's not a secret anymore that there are companies throughout the world that offer followers at low costs. A real example is addtwitter-followers.com where one can buy Twitter followers for $5 dollars and socialmediacombo.net, where one can buy up to 50,000 followers on Twitter. But not only on Twitter one can buy popularity: the menu on some of these social media suppliers websites also include Likes for Facebook, Youtube views, Pinterest followers & Instagram followers in plans that start at less than $10 dollars in most packages.



The method used by most of these companies that supply followers and likes on Facebook is quite simple: After the client makes the payment, the company begins to follow the account requested by the client with inactive accounts that these companies have exclusively created for that purpose.



While the genuine followers give visibility to an account, either to retweet messages or by the mere fact of appearing between the accounts that follow, the profiles created by the companies that sell followers for Twitter or any other social media channel are not part of a real network of contacts.



Susan Soltrelly a social media strategist with more than 7 years in the field said in a phone interview that "to discover fake accounts one only needs to pay attention. Some signs that an artist or a company has used money to artificially inflate their social media ego include: too many followers in a few days and none in the following days or followers that never sent a tweet. There are also tools such as (Twitter Counter) or (Fakers) to discover those that have been shopping for followers and or likes on Facebook."



In accordance with the latter, 27% of the followers of Lady Gaga, and the 30% of Obama's followers, just to give some examples, are fake. It clearly seems that musicians, celebrities, politicians, entrepreneurs and companies seem to have fallen into the temptation to enlarge its prestige and online presence in Social Media even though it has not been by the best means.



The fake followers will not represent a real impact on the scope to the targeted audience, because these accounts aren't real people who use Twitter. And as if that was not enough, if the social media optimization services are not purchased from a well known company the profile can be discovered and one can end up contaminating the business image.



On the other hand, and that is why it's a big saved secret and they are so wanted, accounts with big amount of followers really affect a psychological factor: accounts with more followers are more attractive for potential supporters. They also get some positive impact in terms of visibility and online rank.



However, statistics indicate that some of these companies don't have the minimum idea on this type of business and corporates and celebrities are the ones that end up paying with their reputation, so it is worth finding out what is the best company to buy Twitter and Instagram followers to have a successful work.



As its name suggests, Social Media Combo provides various optimization service packages providing Instagram, Twitter, Facebook likes and Pinterest followers as part of its (SMO) Social Media Optimization Services at really affordable prices. The agency guarantees satisfaction to its prospective clients.



Media Contact:

Peter Robertson

Orlando Florida, 32708

1-866-409-4930

http://buyrealfollowersontwitter.blogspot.com/