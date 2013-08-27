The Experienced New Haven Connecticut Movers Offer FREE Quotes for All Types of Residential & Commercial Moves

Fairhaven, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- The Experienced New Haven Connecticut Movers now allow an opportunity for all customers to know about the exact moving cost in advance. The reputed movers have now included an efficient online tool on their website that helps customers to find out the moving cost, very simply by providing with the details asked by the tool.



“There is no need to talk to our customer care team and reveal the identity. Customers can simply put their details and get the free quote instantly”, reveals the spokesperson for the company. He further says that since then they have introduced this free quote finding tool, the number of visitors to their site has grown unexpectedly. This shows that a number of people are taking the help of the tool that the new haven Connecticut movers have introduced for the benefit of the customers.



The company is well-known among the residents for its efficient and affordable relocation services, and the company is committed to enhancing the competence level by introducing new tools and technologies. They also keep adding new vehicles in their fleet to help serve the customers with the utmost level of efficiency and dedication. This is the reason, the services of the new haven movers are very popular throughout Connecticut and they have a long list of satisfied clients, both in the residential as well as commercial segments. Both residential as well as commercial customers can take help of their quote finding tool to get a free estimate for a moving project.



Unlike other movers in new haven CT, they believe in providing exact details of the moving cost to the customers before starting the relocation process. This is the reason why they have included such a tool on their website and which indicates their approach of remaining transparent to the customers and offer them trustworthy services. They essentially focus on both efficiency of operations and managing the costs so that customers can request for their services again and again. People willing to learn more about the Connecticut moving company or willing to receive a free moving quote may visit their website www.yourmovingservice.com .



About Connecticut Moving Company

The Connecticut Moving Company is a reputed and trustworthy relocation service provider that believes in providing cost-effective and expert services to all customers. They serve both residential as well as commercial customers, and provide them with free quotes for their services.



For Media Contact:

Telephone: 203-936-8874

Email: aswad@yourmovingservice.com

Website: http://www.yourmovingservice.com