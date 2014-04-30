The Eye Clinic of Florida Launches New Website

Zephyrhills, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- Based in Tampa, Fla., The Eye Clinic of Florida is staffed with two board certified ophthalmologists and a doctor of optometry who specialize in treatment of cataracts, glaucoma, laser vision correction, diabetic retinopathy and corneal disease, among other conditions. These, sometimes complicated, eye conditions have been the singular focus of the eye doctors at the Tampa-based clinic for several years.



Customers can approach the eye doctors at The Eye Clinic of Florida with confidence. Doctors Ahad Mahootchi, MD, B. David Garruto, MD and Yuliya Faynberg, OD have over three decades of combined experience.



The new website features in-depth information on a variety of eye conditions and treatments available, like cataracts, eyelid surgery, macular degeneration, glaucoma, dry eyes and corneal disease. The eye doctors at The Eye Clinic of Florida also offer state-of-the-art vision correction options, including LASIK, Crystalens, Flomax and Near Vision CK.



Visitors to SeeBetterFlorida.com can schedule appointments online, find information about free screenings for civic organizations and even view videos that explain specific eye conditions – like astigmatism and retinal conditions. Videos also explain a variety of procedures to correct those conditions. New patients also have access to the Cataract Hotline through the site, Patients have the convenience of downloading paperwork and completing their forms prior to a first appointment to save time.



The website features background information on each of the clinic’s doctors as well.



Medical Director, Ahad Mahootchi, MD, has been recognized as one of America’s Most Compassionate Doctors by PatientsChoice.org for five years in a row – from 2009 until 2013; in addition, a reader’s poll by the Tampa Tribune has ranked Dr. Mahootchi as Pasco’s best eye surgeon for three years in a row. He primarily focuses on correction of astigmatism with lens implantation, as well as treatment of cosmetic lid problems, eyelid tumors and tearing issues.



B. David Garruto, MD, specializes in treatment of retinal diseases like diabetic retinopathy, macular degeneration, glaucoma and cataracts. He has been certified and licensed to practice ophthalmology since 2006. Dr. Yuliya Faynberg, OD, has practiced with The Eye Clinic of Florida since 2005. She centers her practice on low vision and rehabilitation, as well as seeing patients needing routine vision correction through glasses and contact lenses; she has experience treating a wide variety of conditions.



About Seebetterflorida.com

The Eye Clinic of Florida is the premier eye doctor clinic location, preferred by people across the greater Tampa Bay, Florida area. The clinic features three of the best eye doctors specializing in cataracts, Crystalens, Flomax, and laser vision correction. Dr. Mahootchi is a board certified Ophthalmologist and the Medical Director of the clinic. For more information on the clinic and its services, visit http://www.seebetterflorida.com/