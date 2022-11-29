Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2022 -- VoiceAmerica, the leader in online media broadcasting and the largest producer and distributor of live internet talk radio, proudly announced today the upcoming radio program and podcast "The Business Elevation Show" exclusive series episode "The Eye of the Storm: Leadership During Crises – Chris Cooper interviews Jeff Buchanan".



Chris Cooper, host of The Business Elevation Show, talks with leadership development expert and ex-US army lieutenant general, Jeff Buchanan, about how to lead whilst being in the eye of the storm, from someone



Tune in on Friday, December 2nd, 2022. To listen live at: https://www.voiceamerica.com/channel/247/voiceamerica-business



This episode will broadcast on November 4th 2022 at 8am Pacific (11am Eastern) on https://www.voiceamerica.com/channel/247/voiceamerica-business and is then available from the archive within 24 hours on-demand at https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/1959/the-business-elevation-show-with-chris-cooper-be-more-achieve-more . The Business Elevation Show (now in its 10th year) is one of the most listened to business shows on Voice America providing inspiration and advice for succeeding in your business and personal ventures and underpinned by doing business for good. Chris Cooper's extensive experience working with business leaders from major corporate brands to small entrepreneurial start-ups developing performance through people provides the facilitation for his guests to share their key learning's and insights to benefit businesspeople of all levels. Show topics include a huge range of business and personal development topics and features inspiration and practical advice from high achieving leaders, international speakers, successful sports, media and entertainment personalities. The Business Elevation Show is broadcast live every Friday at 8am Pacific Time on the Voice America Business Channel. Listen at https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/1959 to hear Chris Cooper's discussions with successful and enlightening guests live and on demand.



Contact Senior Executive Producer Tacy Trump at 480-294-6421 or tacy.trump@voiceamerica.com for advertising / sponsorship information or other show details.



About Jeff Buchanan

As a lieutenant general, Jeff Buchanan commanded US Army North (Fifth Army), and after a 37-year Army career, retired from active duty in September 2019. He expertly led both Soldiers and civilians in complex combat and humanitarian operations all around the world. Jeff earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Arizona and a Master of Arts in Leadership Development from the US Military Academy. He was selected as the distinguished honor graduate of a year-long international security fellowship at the Geneva Center for Security Policy in Switzerland.



Jeff is passionate about leadership development and has led more than 40 virtual and in-person workshops and taught more than 3500 participants since the COVID 19 pandemic began.



Jeff has appeared on numerous national and international television shows on all the major US networks (CNN, FOX, NBC, ABC, CBS, PBS, CSPAN). He has been interviewed and quoted in more than 50 newspapers including the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, the Washington Post, the Chicago Tribune, the LA Times, and USA Today. AP, AFP, Reuters, the BBC, and Al Jazeera have all sought his expertise and quoted him. Jeff is currently active writing twice-weekly posts regarding his insights about leadership on LinkedIn and his first two posts already have more than 40,000 views.



About Chris Cooper

Chris elevates business success as a behavioral strategist, mentor and facilitator developing leaders, teams and building highly engaged workforces particularly in the insurance, financial services and hospitality sectors. The results of his work have had such an impact that one client even named a road after him. He founded the 'Business Elevation Show' on Voice America in 2011, building a massive network of global connections and audience in over 50 countries. He also speaks and contributes in the media on topics such as 'Elevating Leadership', 'Engagement', and his book 'The Power to Get Things Done (Whether You Feel Like It or Not)' published by Penguin Random House (New York). He is also the founder of 'The Elevation Collective' an exclusive network for business change makers.



Prior to this Chris began his career working for global brands such as Mars, United Biscuits and Punch to board level. Chris is a fellow and former Regional President of the Professional Speaking Association in the UK. To contact Chris: chris@chriscooper.co.uk



Listeners can download the current versions of the VoiceAmerica Talk Radio App at:



Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.airkast.VA_MASTER&hl=en



iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/voiceamerica-talk-radio-network/id412135954?mt=8#



Kindle: http://www.amazon.com/AirKast-Inc-Voice-America/dp/B00IGH8WPO



About VoiceAmerica/World Talk Radio LLC:

World Talk Radio, LLC is the world leader in online media broadcasting and the largest producer and distributor of live internet based talk radio and TV, delivering over 1,000 hours of programming weekly on its VoiceAmerica™ Network (http://www.voiceamerica.com) as well as live and on-demand video content on VoiceAmerica.TV (http://www.voiceamerica.tv). Featuring more than 200 hosts broadcasting to seven niche community based channels: its flagship VoiceAmerica™ Variety Channel, VoiceAmerica™ , Empowerment, VoiceAmerica™ Health & Wellness Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Business Channel, VoiceAmerica Sports, Influencers Channel, and VoiceAmerica™ Kids Channel. VoiceAmerica™ TV offers targeted and exclusive video programming channels. VoiceAmerica™ /World Talk Radio, LLC is one of the pioneers in internet broadcasting, producing and syndicating online audio and video, offering an innovative, effective and comprehensive digital broadcast platform. Digital Publishing through its MANY years of broadcast and media experience along with our seasoned staff of Executive Producers, Production and Host Services Group, VoiceAmerica™ /World Talk Radio, LLC provides an internet radio and video platform for new, emerging and veteran media personalities to expand and monetize their business and brand in an online digital medium.