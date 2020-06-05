The Fall and Rise of the Sacred Feminine in Judeo-Christian Tradition with Clive Prince and Lynn Picknett by Dr. Paula Joyce

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2020 -- Lynn Picknett and Clive Prince discuss their book, When God Had a Wife, which examines how the Jewish Faith and the Church rewrote history to remove the feminine side of faith. Until relatively recently, growing up in the Judeo-Christian tradition meant experiencing religion as male dominated. Men were the religious leaders and prayers were made to a male God. Historical research tells us that this is not how the religions started.



Goddess-worshipping and the Sacred Feminine thrived in early Judaism and Christianity until after the reforms of King Josiah and Prophet Jeremiah. In early Christianity, the authors show how, in the first century AD, Jesus tried to bring back the goddess-worshipping religion of the Israelites. The Church, however, rewrote history to erase the feminine aspect of the faith, ignoring Jesus's real message and again marginalizing women. Picknett and Prince explore the detrimental impact on women of having the feminine minimized in religious history and discuss how we have unconsciously longed for the return of the Sacred Feminine for millennia.



About Lynn Picknett and Clive Prince

Since 1989, Lynn Picknett and Clive Prince have researched historical and religious mysteries, authoring such bestsellers as The Stargate Conspiracy and The Templar Revelation, which directly inspired The Da Vinci Code. Frequent speakers at conferences around the world, they regularly appear on TV series such as Forbidden History, History's Ultimate Spies, and Medieval Murder Mysteries. Lynn lives in Surrey, UK, and Clive lives in London. http://www.picknettprince.com/