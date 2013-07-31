The Famed Criterion Restaurant Moves to Catering and Events

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- A well known fine dining restaurant, Criterion now offers catering services. Spearheaded by young owners, Irakli and Nino Sopromadze with the events manager Annabel Hunt and the head chef, Criterion Restaurant's pride, Matthew Foxon, the Criterion Events have come into being. This is in an effort to provide the same passion, knowledge and skills to meet every catering London requirement.



The Criterion Restaurant is well famed for offering fine dining experience. The restaurant has done it well for 100 years within its elegant walls. But the owners have decided to embark on a new challenge. That is the world of catering, hence the Criterion Events, a catering company London.



What to Expect from the Criterion Menu



Criterion Events offers an extensive menu covering both traditional and modern meals for every occasion. The catering menu consists of the highest standard with an excellent variety in flavors and colors. The foods served are made only from the freshest of ingredients. Every food is a representation of fine luxury. The foods with the unmatched creative presentation are a feast to the eyes.



True to the glory and glamour of the Criterion Restaurant, the Criterion Events catering services utilize the same passion and love for food. Whether it is a buffet requirement or a seated dinner party, the menu can be tailor fitted to suit the client's specific requirements and personal taste. Criterion Events covers weddings as well as corporate and private events.



Criterion Events can also take charge of venue selection. The company has an entire list of venues that can cover high or low profile events. Whether it is a gala ball, a conference, a wedding or a meeting room the client calls for, Criterion Events can provide a complimentary venue finding service to hunt for the most suitable location.



Criterion Events is located at 224 Piccadilly, Piccadilly, London W1J 9HP. Contact Criterion Events by phone or through email at 020 7839 01 00 and info@criterionevents.com. Interested parties are also encouraged to browse through the company's official website.