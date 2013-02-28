Lansdowne, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2013 -- According to the American Dental Hygienist Association, nearly 75% of American Adults suffer from various forms of gum disease and don’t even know it. The Family Dental Care Center in Lansdowne is combatting this statistic by now opening their doors to new patients. The dentist in Lansdowne offers routine preventative care to their patients as well as restorative procedures to repair damage caused by poor dental hygiene.



Dental visits are recommended for every six months. Many patients schedule their next visit while they are still in the dentist office to ensure that they get the treatments they need on a routine basis. At the dentist in Drexel Hill, patients can expect to receive a full dental examination. This examination will consist of an evaluation of the health of teeth and gums, an examination of the mouth for any signs of disease or infections and look for other things that are indicative of a healthy mouth.



For some patients, a visit to the dentist can be a daunting thought. The dentist in Lansdowne does everything to make sure their patients feel comfortable in their office during their procedures. For most people, a routine visit will consist of a full mouth examination, a full cleaning of the teeth, removal of any plaque and tartar and flossing of the teeth. For those who visit a dentist regularly, it is only necessary to have X-rays taken once a year. This will show the dentist if there are any areas of concern in the teeth or gums that can’t be seen during the initial visual examination.



The dentist in Drexel Hill recommends maintenance between visits in order to ensure a clean and healthy mouth for years. They suggest brushing and flossing every day to reduce the chances of serious gum and tooth problems as one gets older. If one lives in Delaware County and needs a dentist, the Family Dental Care Center in Lansdowne is now accepting new patients making it easy to have a beautiful, healthy smile.



