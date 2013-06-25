The Family Dental Center in Lansdowne Is Now Offering an Educational Video on Proper Dental Hygiene

Lansdowne, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- The Family Dental Center in Lansdowne is pleased to announce that they have added a new education video on proper dental hygiene. The Family Dental Center has a full library of educational videos for patients to view. The dental hygiene video focuses on proper brushing, flossing, and visiting the dentist.



Achieving proper dental hygiene and having a beautiful healthy smile, is one of the easiest habits to learn and maintain from childhood through adulthood. It is recommended to brush at least twice a day to remove food debris, plaque, and bacteria. It also aids in stimulating the gums and keeping them healthy. Learning proper brushing habits and techniques early on will provide a lifetime of healthy teeth and gums. Flossing is another important step in maintaining healthy teeth and is one of the best defenses again tooth decay and gum disease. Visiting the dentist twice a year is a very important step in preventing cavities, decay, gum disease, and periodontal disease. During the visit to the dentist office, the dentist or hygienist will clean teeth to remove the build up of plaque and tarter. They will also polish the teeth to aid in removing any stains. The dentist will also check for any visible tooth decay and take x-rays to see if there are any hidden problems. The dentist may also discuss eating habits and may suggest a cavity prevention diet that is low in sugar and high in fluoride and important vitamins such as vitamin C, calcium, and vitamin D. Proper eating habits, brushing, flossing, and regular dental visits will be a patient’s best defense against tooth decay, gum disease and periodontal disease.



For a dentist in Lansdowne, call the Family Dental Center in Lansdowne today to set up an appointment. Start the journey to good oral hygiene, healthy gums and strong teeth. It’s one of the easiest habits to maintain for life-long good oral hygiene.



About The Family Dental Center

The professionals at the Family Dental Center in Lansdowne are trained in the methods of diagnosing, treating and preventing gum, teeth and jaw diseases. They encourage patients to call the office to schedule an appointment or get directions to their office. Their mission is to keep their patients’ mouths and teeth beautiful and healthy. Call today to schedule an appointment with one of their skilled technicians.



For more information visit http://www.lansdownesmile.com/