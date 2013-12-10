The Family Dental Center in Lansdowne Now Accepting Appointments for Dental Exams & Cleanings This Holiday Season

Lansdowne, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2013 -- The holiday season is the perfect time of year for people to schedule an appointment with their family dentist. With all of the sugary sweets bound to be eaten, like cookies, pies and candy, dental hygiene should be at the forefront of a person’s health. The Family Dental Center in Lansdowne is offering a special holiday treat for patients because they are now accepting appointments for dental exams and cleanings throughout the holiday season. Individuals can treat themselves to a special holiday present by scheduling an appointment. To schedule a dental exam or cleaning, please call 610-626-4600.



By scheduling a dental exam with The Family Dental Center in Lansdowne, patients will have a thorough examination performed by a hard-working dental staff and dentist who are committed to providing complete customer expectation. Visiting a dental office can be scary for patients, especially those who are visiting for the first time. The staff at The Family Dental Center, in Lansdowne, takes away the fear and stress involved with experiencing a dental exam. Patients can choose to have a variety of exams performed by the dentist and hygienist including oral cancer screenings, gum disease evaluations and tooth decay evaluations. Each examination is crucial in ensuring the patient has good oral hygiene.



Patients who schedule a professional dental cleaning at The Family Dental Center in Lansdowne will have the procedure performed by a registered dental hygienist. All dental cleaning appointment includes several procedures including removal of calculus and plaque. The spreading of calculus and plaque can be an early onset of periodontal disease which is why the dental hygienist will remove it during each cleaning, ensuring oral health. After the dental hygienist removes calculus and plaque, they will polish the patient’s teeth, removing all other stains and traces of plaque which was not removed during the initial removal process. Patients of Lansdowne can ensure proper dental hygiene by scheduling an appointment today.



About The Family Dental Center

The professionals at the Family Dental Center in Lansdowne are trained in the methods of diagnosing, treating and preventing gum, teeth and jaw diseases. They encourage patients to call the office to schedule an appointment or get directions to their office. Their mission is to keep their patients’ mouths and teeth beautiful and healthy. Call today to schedule an appointment with one of their skilled technicians.



For more information, please visit http://www.lansdownesmile.com/.