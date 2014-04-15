The Family Dental Center in Lansdowne Now Offering Composite Fillings This Spring Season

Lansdowne, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2014 -- As prominent cosmetic dentists in the greater Philadelphia area, individuals who require dental procedures for decaying, worn, or cracked teeth have been trusting The Family Dental Center in Lansdowne to restore their beautiful smiles. A beautiful smile increases self-confidence, and when teeth are decaying it can be bothersome and embarrassing. For those who require a durable filling to enhance the smile and repair affected teeth, The Family Dental Center is pleased to announce they are offering composite fillings to patients this spring season.



Composite fillings are a painless and effective way of correcting any areas of the mouth that may need a replacement. The fillings are shaded the same color as surrounding teeth so as not to stand out. This makes for an ideal remedy to repair visible teeth. There are many reasons a patient might need to receive a composite filling, including when teeth are chipped, broken, decayed, or to repair a gap in between the teeth.



Implemented in one appointment, the dentist in Philadelphia will numb the tooth and clean the space—removing decay—to prepare for the procedure. Once the area is cleaned thoroughly of all bacteria, the composite filling will be polished and placed into the mouth, restoring the tooth’s functions. Their durability will prove to be a long-lasting solution when needing to repair certain teeth. After implementation, patients will feel sensitivity, but this will subside as the fillings become accustomed to.



When accidents occur and a dentist in Drexel Hill is needed on short notice, The Family Dental Center in Lansdowne provides emergency services for the convenience of their patients. Upon completion of the procedure, proper care, eating habits, and regular visits to the dentist will increase the lifespan on the fillings. The dentists strive to restore their patient’s smiles, leaving them in complete satisfaction. Those who need cosmetic work on their teeth are encouraged to visit The Family Dental Center in Lansdowne’s website to see how they can help.



About The Family Dental Center

The professionals at the Family Dental Center in Lansdowne are trained in the methods of diagnosing, treating and preventing gum, teeth and jaw diseases. They encourage patients to call the office to schedule an appointment or get directions to their office. Their mission is to keep their patients’ mouths and teeth beautiful and healthy. Call today to schedule an appointment with one of their skilled technicians.



For more information, please visit http://www.lansdownesmile.com/.