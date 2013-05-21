The Family Dental Center in Lansdowne Now Offering Educational Video on Denture Home Care

Lansdowne, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- The Family Dental Center, a dentist in Drexel Hill, is pleased to announce they are now offering an educational video on denture home care. This new video is a nice addition to their ever-growing educational library. This new video focuses on how to handle and clean dentures to improve the longevity of the dentures and the overall health of the mouth.



Dentures need to be brushed daily like natural teeth to remove food, bacteria, and plaque. Brushing daily will also aid in removing temporary stains and prevent permanent staining. When brushing the dentures, a soft bristled brush should be used. Toothbrushes that are not soft can damage and scratch the dentures. Dentures should be rinsed after every meal and in between brushings. They can be cleaned with a mild dish soap or hand soap. Toothpastes should not be used as they may scratch the surface of the dentures and cause permanent damage. Bleach or any other household cleaners should be avoided completely. Bleach can lighten the pink part of the denture and other household cleaners are too abrasive. Ultrasonic cleaners are safe for dentures; however, they should not replace daily brushing. Dentures need to be kept moist at all times. If they are let out to dry, they can lose their shape and may no longer fit properly and comfortably. Lansdowne Smile recommends soaking dentures in water or a denture cleanser soaking solution when the yare not in use. If the dentures have any metal pieces, then soaking them plain room temperature water may be the best option. The dentist will discuss with the patient the best way to care for their particular dentures. Soaking dentures in hot water can cause them to warp, so it should be avoided at all costs to prolong the life and comfort of the dentures.



About The Family Dental Center

