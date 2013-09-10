The Family Dental Center in Lansdowne Now Offering Personalized at-Home Teeth Whitening Kits

Lansdowne, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- The Family Dental Center in Lansdowne, a leading dentist in Drexel Hill, is excited to announce that they are now offering a personalized at-home teeth whitening system that patients can use in the comfort of their own home.



Brilliantly white teeth have become an aesthetic choice for many patients of all ages. Teeth can become discolored or stained over time, and few things can instantly change the look of a smile more than a beautiful set of white teeth. There are several factors that can discolor or stain teeth including the use of tobacco products, red wine, fruit juices, cola, coffee, tea, and some antibiotics. For most patients, it’s nearly impossible to avoid teeth staining drinks. Everyone loves coffee or tea in the morning, juice or soda in the afternoon, and/or perhaps a glass of red wine at night.



For some patients, they have been put on an antibiotic for medical purposes and that medicine has stained their teeth. Regardless of the reason, it’s a proven fact that whiter teeth can give a patient a more youthful smile. It can boost confidence, making the patient feel better about their appearance. At-home teeth whitening kits are personalized for each patient. This dentist in Lansdowne will take an impression of the patient’s teeth during the first visit. The second visit will include the mouth piece and the whitening system. The dentist will go over the whitening process with the patient so the patient feels comfortable doing the application at home. The at-home teeth whitening kits will contain extra whitening gel for future touch-up applications. Patients have had beautiful results with Lansdowne Smile’s at-home teeth whitening kit.



Contact The Family Dental Center in Lansdowne today to set up an appointment for a teeth whitening consultation. Within a short period, the patient can be on their way to a beautiful, youthful looking smile.



About The Family Dental Center

The professionals at the Family Dental Center in Lansdowne are trained in the methods of diagnosing, treating and preventing gum, teeth and jaw diseases. They encourage patients to call the office to schedule an appointment or get directions to their office. Their mission is to keep their patients’ mouths and teeth beautiful and healthy. Call today to schedule an appointment with one of their skilled technicians.



For more information visit http://www.lansdownesmile.com/.