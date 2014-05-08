The Family Dental Center in Lansdowne Now Providing Patients with Dental Emergency Services This Spring

Lansdowne, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- The teeth are the most important, fragile structures of the mouth. They provide individuals the ability to chew, helping with speech as well. Despite the amount of upkeep spent on the teeth, there are emergencies that occur where individuals find themselves with missing teeth. Emergencies can be due to an accident, a fight, or a slip and fall on concrete, leaving the person writhing in pain. To alleviate the pain, restoring the tooth into its socket for comfort, The Family Dental Center in Lansdowne is pleased to announce they are now offering their services for treating dental emergencies this spring season.



Due to the fact that emergencies are never planned, and can occur at all hours of the day or night, a dentist in Lansdowne is available around the clock for prompt treatment at the patient’s convenience. Emergency services are available for patients who experience a lost crown or filling, a knocked out tooth, or cracked teeth that need to be restored and repaired. To ensure the tooth has a chance at surviving the accident, it is imperative that an individual visits a dental professional soon thereafter. Without treatment, patients will lose the chance a tooth can be saved, and experience increased pain the longer they go without seeing a professional.



When a tooth has become decayed, the result can be devastating. When a crown or tooth falls out from decay, it is important to rinse the tooth and keep it from drying out. Most times, if an appointment is made quickly, a dentist near Drexel Hill can reattach the tooth to its natural socket without damaging the tissue and gums any further. There are steps that need to be taken to ensure a tooth can be revived, and those in need are encouraged to visit the website of The Family Dental Center in Lansdowne to properly care for a dislodged, lost, or missing tooth. For more information, contact the dental professionals today.



About The Family Dental Center

The professionals at the Family Dental Center in Lansdowne are trained in the methods of diagnosing, treating and preventing gum, teeth and jaw diseases. They encourage patients to call the office to schedule an appointment or get directions to their office. Their mission is to keep their patients’ mouths and teeth beautiful and healthy. Call today to schedule an appointment with one of their skilled technicians.



For more information, please visit http://www.lansdownesmile.com/.